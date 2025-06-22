Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (42-35) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-38)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSOH

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-118) | CIN: (-100)

STL: (-118) | CIN: (-100) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-192) | CIN: -1.5 (+158)

STL: +1.5 (-192) | CIN: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 4-4, 4.35 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 6-1, 1.84 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (4-4, 4.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.84 ERA). Mikolas and his team are 7-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Mikolas' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Reds have gone 7-4-0 against the spread when Abbott starts. The Reds are 4-1 in Abbott's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.3%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Reds reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-118) and Cincinnati as the underdog (-100) on the road.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Reds are +158 to cover, while the Cardinals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Cardinals-Reds on June 22, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 17-10 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 77 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 77 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 42-35-0 against the spread.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 42 total times this season. They've gone 21-21 in those games.

Cincinnati has a 13-17 record (winning 43.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Reds have played in 73 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-37-2).

The Reds have covered 52.1% of their games this season, going 38-35-0 ATS.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks while batting .247. He has an on-base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .406.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 98th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Arenado hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 84 hits and an OBP of .382, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .435. He's batting .312.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him ninth, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 74th.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .229 with a .370 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Nootbaar enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras has 10 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has collected 78 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .265 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 25th in slugging.

TJ Friedl has a .380 OBP while slugging .436. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .289.

He is 24th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Gavin Lux is batting .265 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 32 walks.

Matt McLain is hitting .209 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

6/21/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/20/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/30/2025: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/28/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/11/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/10/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

