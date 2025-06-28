Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cardinals vs Guardians Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (45-38) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-40)

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Roku

Cardinals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-126) | CLE: (+108)

STL: (-126) | CLE: (+108) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+138) | CLE: +1.5 (-166)

STL: -1.5 (+138) | CLE: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 5-6, 3.96 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 5-5, 4.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (5-6) to the mound, while Logan Allen (5-5) will get the nod for the Guardians. Liberatore and his team are 6-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Liberatore's team has been victorious in 30% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-7. The Guardians have gone 5-8-0 against the spread when Allen starts. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Allen's starts this season, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.9%)

Cardinals vs Guardians Moneyline

St. Louis is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +108 underdog at home.

Cardinals vs Guardians Spread

The Cardinals are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cardinals are +138 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -166.

Cardinals vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Guardians game on June 29, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 20 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win 15 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 43 of 83 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 45-38-0 against the spread in their 83 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have compiled a 21-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 9-20 (31%).

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 78 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-42-3).

The Guardians have a 38-40-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado is batting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .307 and a slugging percentage of .396.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 107th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan has a slash line of .300/.368/.423 this season and a team-best OPS of .791.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .228 with a .384 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

Alec Burleson has 73 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .300 with 23 extra-base hits.

Burleson has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 92 hits with a .378 on-base percentage and a .514 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Guardians. He's batting .317.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is batting .302 with 18 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He is currently 13th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Carlos Santana is hitting .234 with six doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .219 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Cardinals vs Guardians Head to Head

6/27/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/21/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2024: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2023: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!