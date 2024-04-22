Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22
Odds updated as of 7:25 PM
The MLB slate on Monday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (9-13) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (11-12)
- Date: Monday, April 22, 2024
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ARID
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: STL: (-112) | ARI: (-104)
- Spread: STL: +1.5 (-178) | ARI: -1.5 (+146)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn (Cardinals) - 1-0, 2.18 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 5.32 ERA
The Cardinals will give the nod to Lance Lynn (1-0) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (1-1). Lynn and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lynn's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Pfaadt's four starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for one Pfaadt start this season -- they lost.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (54.3%)
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- The Cardinals vs Diamondbacks moneyline has St. Louis as a -112 favorite, while Arizona is a -104 underdog on the road.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are +146 to cover, while the Cardinals are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- The Cardinals-Diamondbacks contest on April 22 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- St. Louis has a record of 4-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 22 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 12-10-0 against the spread.
- The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've gone 2-6 in those games.
- Arizona has a record of 2-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (25%).
- The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-11-1).
- The Diamondbacks are 13-10-0 against the spread this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.395) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He has a .291 batting average and an on-base percentage of .337.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Brendan Donovan has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks. He's batting .210 and slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- He ranks 145th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Willson Contreras leads his team in OBP (.431) and total hits (18) this season.
- Contreras heads into this matchup with 14 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with five doubles, six walks and three RBI.
- Masyn Winn has been key for St. Louis with 19 hits, an OBP of .377 plus a slugging percentage of .433.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ketel Marte has put up a team-high OBP (.387) and slugging percentage (.574), and leads the Diamondbacks in hits (32, while batting .340).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 15th in slugging.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .289 with four doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .347.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 48th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.
- Christian Walker is hitting .259 with two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Corbin Carroll has two doubles, a home run and 14 walks while batting .216.
Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 4/14/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/13/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/12/2024: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/19/2023: 14-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/18/2023: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/17/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/21/2022: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/20/2022: 16-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/19/2022: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 4/30/2022: 2-0 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
