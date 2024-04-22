Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The MLB slate on Monday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (9-13) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (11-12)

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ARID

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | ARI: (-104)

STL: (-112) | ARI: (-104) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-178) | ARI: -1.5 (+146)

STL: +1.5 (-178) | ARI: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn (Cardinals) - 1-0, 2.18 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 5.32 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Lance Lynn (1-0) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (1-1). Lynn and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lynn's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Pfaadt's four starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for one Pfaadt start this season -- they lost.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (54.3%)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Diamondbacks moneyline has St. Louis as a -112 favorite, while Arizona is a -104 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are +146 to cover, while the Cardinals are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Cardinals-Diamondbacks contest on April 22 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 4-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 22 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 12-10-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've gone 2-6 in those games.

Arizona has a record of 2-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (25%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-11-1).

The Diamondbacks are 13-10-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.395) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He has a .291 batting average and an on-base percentage of .337.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Brendan Donovan has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks. He's batting .210 and slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 145th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Willson Contreras leads his team in OBP (.431) and total hits (18) this season.

Contreras heads into this matchup with 14 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with five doubles, six walks and three RBI.

Masyn Winn has been key for St. Louis with 19 hits, an OBP of .377 plus a slugging percentage of .433.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has put up a team-high OBP (.387) and slugging percentage (.574), and leads the Diamondbacks in hits (32, while batting .340).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .289 with four doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 48th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is hitting .259 with two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Corbin Carroll has two doubles, a home run and 14 walks while batting .216.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/14/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/13/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/12/2024: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/19/2023: 14-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

14-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/18/2023: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/17/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/21/2022: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/20/2022: 16-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

16-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/19/2022: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/30/2022: 2-0 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

