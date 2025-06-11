Cardinals vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cardinals vs Blue Jays Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (36-31) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-30)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SNET

Cardinals vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-138) | TOR: (+118)

STL: (-138) | TOR: (+118) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170)

STL: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 3-5, 3.82 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 2.08 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Matthew Liberatore (3-5, 3.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Eric Lauer (2-1, 2.08 ERA). Liberatore's team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Liberatore starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-6. Lauer has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays went 1-1-0. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Lauer starts this season -- they split the games.

Cardinals vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.6%)

Cardinals vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -138 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Cardinals. The Blue Jays are -170 to cover, and the Cardinals are +140.

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Blue Jays game on June 11 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 14 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season St. Louis has been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 67 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 36-31-0 in 67 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 22-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.4% of those games).

Toronto has gone 4-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (44.4%).

In the 66 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-28-1).

The Blue Jays have a 40-26-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has 77 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .440. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .310 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 111th, his on-base percentage 120th, and his slugging percentage 109th.

Lars Nootbaar has 60 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.341/.379.

Willson Contreras has eight home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Contreras heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .380 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .275 while slugging .421.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 45th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Bo Bichette paces his team with a .426 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

George Springer is leading the Blue Jays with 52 hits.

Alejandro Kirk is hitting .323 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Cardinals vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/10/2025: 10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/9/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/15/2024: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2024: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/13/2024: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2023: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/1/2023: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/30/2023: 10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/27/2022: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/26/2022: 10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

