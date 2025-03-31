Cardinals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Cardinals vs Angels Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (3-0) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-1)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSW

Cardinals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-152) | LAA: (+128)

STL: (-152) | LAA: (+128) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164)

STL: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas against the Angels and Tyler Anderson. Mikolas and his team were 19-13-0 ATS in his 32 appearances with a spread last season. Mikolas and his team were 3-6 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Anderson and his team had an 18-13-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Anderson and his team went 13-13 in the 26 games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Cardinals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.3%)

Cardinals vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -152 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Angels Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Cardinals are +136 to cover, and the Angels are -164.

Cardinals vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Angels contest on March 31 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Cardinals were victorious in 36, or 50%, of the 72 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, St. Louis won 12 of 22 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Angels finished 53-76 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 41.1% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer last year, Los Angeles went 30-44 (40.5%).

The Angels played in 159 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-76-9).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan had an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .417 last season.

Alec Burleson slashed .269/.314/.420 and finished with an OPS of .735.

Masyn Winn ended his last campaign with 157 hits, an OBP of .314, plus a slugging percentage of .416.

Nolan Arenado slashed .272/.325/.394 and finished with an OPS of .719.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward accumulated a .426 slugging percentage and a .246 batting average last year.

Jorge Soler hit .241 with 34 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 68 walks.

Nolan Schanuel put up a .343 on-base percentage last season while batting .250.

Jo Adell hit .207 with 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks.

