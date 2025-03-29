NHL
Capitals vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Sabres Game Info
- Washington Capitals (47-16-9) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-35-6)
- Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-310)
|Sabres (+245)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (65.1%)
Capitals vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Sabres are -102 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -120.
Capitals vs Sabres Over/Under
- Capitals versus Sabres on March 30 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.
Capitals vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Sabres moneyline has Washington as a -310 favorite, while Buffalo is a +245 underdog on the road.