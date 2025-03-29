Capitals vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Sabres Game Info

Washington Capitals (47-16-9) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-35-6)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-310) Sabres (+245) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (65.1%)

Capitals vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Sabres are -102 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -120.

Capitals vs Sabres Over/Under

Capitals versus Sabres on March 30 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.

Capitals vs Sabres Moneyline

The Capitals vs Sabres moneyline has Washington as a -310 favorite, while Buffalo is a +245 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!