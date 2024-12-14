FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Washington Capitals will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Saturday.

Capitals vs Sabres Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (20-6-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-14-4)
  • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-205)Sabres (+168)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (60.3%)

Capitals vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -150 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +122.

Capitals vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The Capitals-Sabres matchup on December 14 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.

Capitals vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The Capitals vs Sabres moneyline has Washington as a -205 favorite, while Buffalo is a +168 underdog on the road.

