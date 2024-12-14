NHL
Capitals vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14
The Washington Capitals will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Saturday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Sabres Game Info
- Washington Capitals (20-6-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-14-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-205)
|Sabres (+168)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (60.3%)
Capitals vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -150 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +122.
Capitals vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Capitals-Sabres matchup on December 14 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.
Capitals vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Sabres moneyline has Washington as a -205 favorite, while Buffalo is a +168 underdog on the road.