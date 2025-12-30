FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Capitals vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Capitals vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

The Washington Capitals are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, versus the New York Rangers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Rangers Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (20-14-5) vs. New York Rangers (19-17-5)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-164)Rangers (+136)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (61.4%)

Capitals vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -188.

Capitals vs Rangers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Rangers on Dec. 31, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Capitals vs Rangers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Rangers reveal Washington as the favorite (-164) and New York as the underdog (+136) on the road.

