NHL
Capitals vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Kraken Game Info
- Washington Capitals (41-14-8) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-33-4)
- Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-255)
|Kraken (+205)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (57.9%)
Capitals vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -124 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +102.
Capitals vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for the Capitals versus Kraken game on March 9 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Capitals vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Capitals, Seattle is the underdog at +205, and Washington is -255 playing at home.