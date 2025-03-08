Capitals vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Kraken Game Info

Washington Capitals (41-14-8) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-33-4)

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-255) Kraken (+205) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (57.9%)

Capitals vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Kraken are -124 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +102.

Capitals vs Kraken Over/Under

The over/under for the Capitals versus Kraken game on March 9 has been set at 5.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Capitals vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Capitals, Seattle is the underdog at +205, and Washington is -255 playing at home.

