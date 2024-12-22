Capitals vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

The Washington Capitals versus the Los Angeles Kings is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Capitals vs Kings Game Info

Washington Capitals (22-8-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-9-5)

Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-162) Kings (+134) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (53.2%)

Capitals vs Kings Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -188.

Capitals vs Kings Over/Under

The Capitals-Kings game on December 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Capitals vs Kings Moneyline

The Capitals vs Kings moneyline has Washington as a -162 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +134 underdog on the road.

