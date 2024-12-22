NHL
Capitals vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22
The Washington Capitals versus the Los Angeles Kings is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Kings Game Info
- Washington Capitals (22-8-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-9-5)
- Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-162)
|Kings (+134)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (53.2%)
Capitals vs Kings Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -188.
Capitals vs Kings Over/Under
- The Capitals-Kings game on December 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.
Capitals vs Kings Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Kings moneyline has Washington as a -162 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +134 underdog on the road.