Capitals vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Capitals vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

The Washington Capitals versus the Los Angeles Kings is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Capitals vs Kings Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (22-8-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-9-5)
  • Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Kings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-162)Kings (+134)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (53.2%)

Capitals vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Los Angeles, the underdog, is -188.

Capitals vs Kings Over/Under

  • The Capitals-Kings game on December 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Capitals vs Kings Moneyline

  • The Capitals vs Kings moneyline has Washington as a -162 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +134 underdog on the road.

