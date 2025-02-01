Capitals vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The Washington Capitals will face the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Saturday.

Capitals vs Jets Game Info

Washington Capitals (34-11-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (36-14-3)

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-115) Jets (-104) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (51.3%)

Capitals vs Jets Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +225 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -290.

Capitals vs Jets Over/Under

Capitals versus Jets, on February 1, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Capitals vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Jets, Washington is the favorite at -115, and Winnipeg is -104 playing on the road.

