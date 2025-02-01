FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Washington Capitals will face the Winnipeg Jets in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Jets Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (34-11-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (36-14-3)
  • Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-115)Jets (-104)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (51.3%)

Capitals vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +225 to cover the spread, with the Jets being -290.

Capitals vs Jets Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Jets, on February 1, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Capitals vs Jets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Jets, Washington is the favorite at -115, and Winnipeg is -104 playing on the road.

