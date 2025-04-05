FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Sunday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are up against the New York Islanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (49-18-9) vs. New York Islanders (33-32-10)
  • Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-150)Islanders (+125)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (62.4%)

Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -196 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +158.

Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The Capitals-Islanders matchup on April 6 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The Capitals vs Islanders moneyline has Washington as a -150 favorite, while New York is a +125 underdog at home.

