Capitals vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

On Sunday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are up against the New York Islanders.

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

Washington Capitals (49-18-9) vs. New York Islanders (33-32-10)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

Coverage: TNT

Capitals vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-150) Islanders (+125) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (62.4%)

Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -196 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +158.

Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under

The Capitals-Islanders matchup on April 6 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline

The Capitals vs Islanders moneyline has Washington as a -150 favorite, while New York is a +125 underdog at home.

