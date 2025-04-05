NHL
Capitals vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6
On Sunday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are up against the New York Islanders.
Capitals vs Islanders Game Info
- Washington Capitals (49-18-9) vs. New York Islanders (33-32-10)
- Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Capitals vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-150)
|Islanders (+125)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (62.4%)
Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are -196 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +158.
Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under
- The Capitals-Islanders matchup on April 6 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.
Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Islanders moneyline has Washington as a -150 favorite, while New York is a +125 underdog at home.