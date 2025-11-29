NHL
Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Capitals vs Islanders Game Info
- Washington Capitals (14-9-2) vs. New York Islanders (13-9-3)
- Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Capitals vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-130)
|Islanders (+108)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (61.4%)
Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Islanders are -240 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +190.
Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for the Capitals versus Islanders matchup on Nov. 30 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.
Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Capitals, New York is the underdog at +108, and Washington is -130 playing on the road.