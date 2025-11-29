Capitals vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Capitals vs Islanders Game Info

Washington Capitals (14-9-2) vs. New York Islanders (13-9-3)

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Capitals vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-130) Islanders (+108) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (61.4%)

Capitals vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Islanders are -240 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +190.

Capitals vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Capitals versus Islanders matchup on Nov. 30 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Capitals vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Capitals, New York is the underdog at +108, and Washington is -130 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!