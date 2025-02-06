FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Thursday, the Washington Capitals take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Capitals vs Flyers Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (35-11-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-25-7)
  • Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-146)Flyers (+122)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (62.3%)

Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -220.

Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Flyers on February 6, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Flyers reveal Washington as the favorite (-146) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+122) despite being the home team.

