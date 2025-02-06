Capitals vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

In NHL action on Thursday, the Washington Capitals take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Capitals vs Flyers Game Info

Washington Capitals (35-11-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-25-7)

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-146) Flyers (+122) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (62.3%)

Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -220.

Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Flyers on February 6, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Flyers reveal Washington as the favorite (-146) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+122) despite being the home team.

