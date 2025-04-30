Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens.

Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info

Washington Capitals (51-22-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (40-31-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN

Capitals vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-188) Canadiens (+155) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (65.4%)

Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canadiens. The Capitals are +134 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -164.

Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for Capitals-Canadiens on April 30 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.

Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Canadiens, Washington is the favorite at -188, and Montreal is +155 playing on the road.

