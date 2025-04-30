NHL
Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens.
Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info
- Washington Capitals (51-22-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (40-31-11)
- Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN
Capitals vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-188)
|Canadiens (+155)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (65.4%)
Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canadiens. The Capitals are +134 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -164.
Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for Capitals-Canadiens on April 30 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.
Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Canadiens, Washington is the favorite at -188, and Montreal is +155 playing on the road.