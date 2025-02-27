FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Blues Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (38-12-8) vs. St. Louis Blues (27-26-6)
  • Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-192)Blues (+155)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (71.2%)

Capitals vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Capitals. The Blues are -164 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +134.

Capitals vs Blues Over/Under

  • The Capitals-Blues game on February 27 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Capitals vs Blues Moneyline

  • Washington is the favorite, -192 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +155 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup