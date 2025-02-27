NHL
Capitals vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Blues Game Info
- Washington Capitals (38-12-8) vs. St. Louis Blues (27-26-6)
- Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-192)
|Blues (+155)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (71.2%)
Capitals vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Capitals. The Blues are -164 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +134.
Capitals vs Blues Over/Under
- The Capitals-Blues game on February 27 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Capitals vs Blues Moneyline
- Washington is the favorite, -192 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +155 underdog on the road.