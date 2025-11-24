NHL
Capitals vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24
The NHL slate on Monday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Washington Capitals (11-9-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-8-3)
- Date: Monday, November 24, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-166)
|Blue Jackets (+138)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (56.1%)
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Blue Jackets are -184 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +148.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- Capitals versus Blue Jackets on Nov. 24 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Columbus is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -166 favorite at home.