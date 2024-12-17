Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The Washington Capitals versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Game Info

Washington Capitals (21-7-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-19-2)

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-176) Blackhawks (+146) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (62.7%)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Capitals are +144 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -178.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Blackhawks on December 17, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Washington is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +146 underdog at home.

