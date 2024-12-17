NHL
Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17
The Washington Capitals versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Washington Capitals (21-7-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-19-2)
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-176)
|Blackhawks (+146)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (62.7%)
Capitals vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Capitals are +144 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -178.
Capitals vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Blackhawks on December 17, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.
Capitals vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Washington is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +146 underdog at home.