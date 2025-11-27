Canucks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

The NHL schedule on Friday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Canucks vs Sharks Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (10-12-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-10-3)

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-118) Sharks (-102) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sharks win (55.8%)

Canucks vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -250 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +198.

Canucks vs Sharks Over/Under

The Canucks-Sharks game on Nov. 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -102.

Canucks vs Sharks Moneyline

Vancouver is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

