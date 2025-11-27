NHL
Canucks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28
The NHL schedule on Friday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Canucks vs Sharks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (10-12-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-10-3)
- Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-118)
|Sharks (-102)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sharks win (55.8%)
Canucks vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -250 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +198.
Canucks vs Sharks Over/Under
- The Canucks-Sharks game on Nov. 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -102.
Canucks vs Sharks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a -102 underdog despite being at home.