NHL
Canucks vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29
The Vancouver Canucks versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Canucks vs Kraken Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (15-19-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-14-6)
- Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-115)
|Kraken (-104)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (59.3%)
Canucks vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +210.
Canucks vs Kraken Over/Under
- Canucks versus Kraken, on Dec. 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Canucks vs Kraken Moneyline
- Vancouver is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -104 underdog at home.