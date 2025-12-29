Canucks vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Vancouver Canucks versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Canucks vs Kraken Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (15-19-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-14-6)

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-115) Kraken (-104) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (59.3%)

Canucks vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +210.

Canucks vs Kraken Over/Under

Canucks versus Kraken, on Dec. 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Canucks vs Kraken Moneyline

Vancouver is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -104 underdog at home.

