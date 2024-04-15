Canucks vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks are up against the Calgary Flames.
Canucks vs Flames Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (49-22-9) vs. Calgary Flames (37-38-5)
- Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Canucks (-210)
|Flames (+172)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (65.1%)
Canucks vs Flames Spread
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Canucks. The Flames are -137 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +114.
Canucks vs Flames Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Flames on April 16, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Canucks vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Flames, Vancouver is the favorite at -210, and Calgary is +172 playing on the road.