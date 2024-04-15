menu item
Canucks vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks are up against the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canucks vs Flames Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (49-22-9) vs. Calgary Flames (37-38-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Canucks (-210)Flames (+172)6.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (65.1%)

Canucks vs Flames Spread

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Canucks. The Flames are -137 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +114.

Canucks vs Flames Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Flames on April 16, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Canucks vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Flames, Vancouver is the favorite at -210, and Calgary is +172 playing on the road.

