Canucks vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks are up against the Calgary Flames.

Canucks vs Flames Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (49-22-9) vs. Calgary Flames (37-38-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-210) Flames (+172) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (65.1%)

Canucks vs Flames Spread

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Canucks. The Flames are -137 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +114.

Canucks vs Flames Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Flames on April 16, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Canucks vs Flames Moneyline