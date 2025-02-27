Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

The Vancouver Canucks versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Canucks vs Ducks Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (27-20-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-25-7)

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-162) Ducks (+134) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Ducks win (66.4%)

Canucks vs Ducks Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Canucks are +152 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -188.

Canucks vs Ducks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Ducks on February 27, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Canucks vs Ducks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Ducks reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-162) and Anaheim as the underdog (+134) despite being the home team.

