Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27
The Vancouver Canucks versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Canucks vs Ducks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (27-20-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-25-7)
- Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-162)
|Ducks (+134)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (66.4%)
Canucks vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Canucks are +152 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -188.
Canucks vs Ducks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Ducks on February 27, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.
Canucks vs Ducks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Ducks reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-162) and Anaheim as the underdog (+134) despite being the home team.