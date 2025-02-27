FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

The Vancouver Canucks versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Canucks vs Ducks Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (27-20-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-25-7)
  • Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-162)Ducks (+134)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (66.4%)

Canucks vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Canucks are +152 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -188.

Canucks vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Ducks on February 27, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Canucks vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Ducks reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-162) and Anaheim as the underdog (+134) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup