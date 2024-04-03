menu item
Canucks vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Arizona Coyotes.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canucks vs Coyotes Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (46-21-8) vs. Arizona Coyotes (31-38-5)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Canucks vs Coyotes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Canucks (-146)Coyotes (+122)6.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (57.2%)

Canucks vs Coyotes Spread

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Coyotes. The Canucks are +160 to cover the spread, while the Coyotes are -194.

Canucks vs Coyotes Over/Under

  • The Canucks-Coyotes matchup on April 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Canucks vs Coyotes Moneyline

  • The Canucks vs Coyotes moneyline has Vancouver as a -146 favorite, while Arizona is a +122 underdog at home.

