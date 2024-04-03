Canucks vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Arizona Coyotes.

Canucks vs Coyotes Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (46-21-8) vs. Arizona Coyotes (31-38-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Canucks vs Coyotes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-146) Coyotes (+122) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (57.2%)

Canucks vs Coyotes Spread

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Coyotes. The Canucks are +160 to cover the spread, while the Coyotes are -194.

Canucks vs Coyotes Over/Under

The Canucks-Coyotes matchup on April 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Canucks vs Coyotes Moneyline