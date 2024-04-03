Canucks vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Arizona Coyotes.
Canucks vs Coyotes Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (46-21-8) vs. Arizona Coyotes (31-38-5)
- Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mullett Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
Canucks vs Coyotes Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Canucks (-146)
|Coyotes (+122)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (57.2%)
Canucks vs Coyotes Spread
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Coyotes. The Canucks are +160 to cover the spread, while the Coyotes are -194.
Canucks vs Coyotes Over/Under
- The Canucks-Coyotes matchup on April 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.
Canucks vs Coyotes Moneyline
- The Canucks vs Coyotes moneyline has Vancouver as a -146 favorite, while Arizona is a +122 underdog at home.