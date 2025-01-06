Canucks vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Canucks vs Canadiens Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (18-12-8) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-18-3)

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-137) Canadiens (+114) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (57.6%)

Canucks vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Canucks. The Canadiens are -220 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +176.

Canucks vs Canadiens Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Canadiens on January 6, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Canucks vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Canadiens, Vancouver is the favorite at -137, and Montreal is +114 playing at home.

