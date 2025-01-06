NHL
Canucks vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Canucks vs Canadiens Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (18-12-8) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-18-3)
- Date: Monday, January 6, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-137)
|Canadiens (+114)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (57.6%)
Canucks vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Canucks. The Canadiens are -220 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +176.
Canucks vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Canadiens on January 6, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.
Canucks vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Canadiens, Vancouver is the favorite at -137, and Montreal is +114 playing at home.