NHL
Canadiens vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27
NHL action on Thursday includes the Montreal Canadiens taking on the San Jose Sharks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Canadiens vs Sharks Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (27-26-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-36-8)
- Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-215)
|Sharks (+176)
|5.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canadiens win (68.9%)
Canadiens vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Canadiens are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Canadiens are +116 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -142.
Canadiens vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Canadiens-Sharks on February 27, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Canadiens vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -215 favorite at home.