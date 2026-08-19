Cam Skattebo 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is the 22nd-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 103.7 points a year ago (37th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.
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Cam Skattebo Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Skattebo's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|103.7
|104
|30
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|175.6
|53
|17
Cam Skattebo 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Skattebo finished with 29.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 19 carries, 98 yards, 3 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|0.9
|2
|-3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|11.9
|11
|45
|1
|3
|2
|0
|59
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|18.1
|10
|60
|1
|8
|6
|0
|121
|Week 4
|Chargers
|11.0
|25
|79
|0
|2
|2
|0
|90
|Week 5
|@Saints
|8.4
|15
|59
|0
|7
|6
|0
|104
|Week 6
|Eagles
|29.0
|19
|98
|3
|2
|2
|0
|110
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15.4
|16
|60
|0
|6
|3
|1
|94
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Cam Skattebo vs. Other Giants Rushers
The Giants, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time. Below is a look at how Skattebo's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Cam Skattebo
|101
|410
|5
|23
|4.1
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|176
|740
|2
|21
|4.2
|Jaxson Dart
|86
|487
|9
|21
|5.7
|Devin Singletary
|119
|437
|5
|22
|3.7
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