Cam Skattebo 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is the 22nd-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 103.7 points a year ago (37th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

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Cam Skattebo Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Skattebo's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 103.7 104 30 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 175.6 53 17

Cam Skattebo 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Skattebo finished with 29.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 19 carries, 98 yards, 3 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Commanders 0.9 2 -3 0 2 2 0 9 Week 2 @Cowboys 11.9 11 45 1 3 2 0 59 Week 3 Chiefs 18.1 10 60 1 8 6 0 121 Week 4 Chargers 11.0 25 79 0 2 2 0 90 Week 5 @Saints 8.4 15 59 0 7 6 0 104 Week 6 Eagles 29.0 19 98 3 2 2 0 110 Week 7 @Broncos 15.4 16 60 0 6 3 1 94 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Cam Skattebo vs. Other Giants Rushers

The Giants, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time. Below is a look at how Skattebo's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cam Skattebo 101 410 5 23 4.1 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 176 740 2 21 4.2 Jaxson Dart 86 487 9 21 5.7 Devin Singletary 119 437 5 22 3.7

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