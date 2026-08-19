FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Cam Skattebo 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cam Skattebo 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is the 22nd-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after posting 103.7 points a year ago (37th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Cam Skattebo Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Skattebo's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points103.710430
2026 Projected Fantasy Points175.65317

Cam Skattebo 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Skattebo finished with 29.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 19 carries, 98 yards, 3 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Commanders0.92-302209
Week 2@Cowboys11.91145132059
Week 3Chiefs18.110601860121
Week 4Chargers11.02579022090
Week 5@Saints8.415590760104
Week 6Eagles29.019983220110
Week 7@Broncos15.41660063194

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Cam Skattebo vs. Other Giants Rushers

The Giants, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time. Below is a look at how Skattebo's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Cam Skattebo1014105234.1
Tyrone Tracy Jr.1767402214.2
Jaxson Dart864879215.7
Devin Singletary1194375223.7

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Cam Skattebo? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup