Calvin Ridley Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley faces a matchup against the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (169.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Thinking about Ridley for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Bills? We've got stats and info for you below.

Ridley vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.80

8.80 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.75

62.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

Ridley is the 30th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 83rd overall, as he has posted 33.1 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

During his last three games Ridley has been targeted 17 times, with seven receptions for 110 yards and one TD, resulting in 17.0 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Ridley's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he caught eight balls on 11 targets for 101 yards with one touchdown, good for 16.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Calvin Ridley stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, catching two passes on eight targets for 32 yards (3.2 fantasy points).

Bills Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this season.

Buffalo's defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one touchdown versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

