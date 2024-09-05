Calvin Ridley Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will play the Chicago Bears -- whose pass defense was ranked 25th in the league last season (237.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Ridley vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.89

7.89 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.74

56.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Ridley 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ridley picked up 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game), 17th at his position and 65th in the NFL.

Ridley accumulated 24.1 fantasy points -- seven catches, 103 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 11 versus the Tennessee Titans, which was his best game last season.

Ridley's 19.8 fantasy points in Week 16 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- six receptions, 90 yards and two touchdowns -- were his second-highest amount last year.

Ridley picked up 0.5 fantasy points -- one reception, five yards, on four targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints.

Ridley recorded 2.0 fantasy points -- two catches, 20 yards, on three targets -- in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Bears Defensive Performance

Against Chicago last year, four players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Bears gave up at least one passing touchdown to 17 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Chicago allowed 10 players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Bears allowed three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Chicago allowed four players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Bears last season, 28 players caught a TD pass.

Chicago gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Bears gave up more than 100 rushing yards to one player last season.

In terms of run defense, Chicago allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players last season.

In the run game, no player ran for multiple touchdowns against the Bears last year.

