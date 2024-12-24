Caleb Williams Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Quarterback Caleb Williams faces a matchup versus the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league (213.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Chicago Bears take on the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Considering Williams for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Seahawks? We've got stats and info for you below.

Williams vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 26, 2024

December 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Passing Yards: 204.16

204.16 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.98

29.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position (17th overall), tallying 236.4 total fantasy points (15.8 per game).

Through his last three games, Williams has connected on 61-of-94 passes for 659 yards, with five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 46.8 total fantasy points (15.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 64 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

Williams has tallied 99.8 fantasy points (20.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,255 yards on 113-of-180 passing, with 10 touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 136 rushing yards on 24 carries.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 28.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Caleb Williams' game against the New England Patriots in Week 10 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 6.3 fantasy points. He passed for 120 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more TDs against Seattle this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

A total of seven players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up a touchdown reception by 20 players this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one TD pass against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown against Seattle this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Seahawks this season.

Want more data and analysis on Caleb Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.