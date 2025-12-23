Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Quarterback Caleb Williams has a matchup against the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (229.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Chicago Bears meet the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Williams' next game versus the 49ers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Caleb Williams Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 Projected Passing Yards: 235.34

235.34 Projected Passing TDs: 1.58

1.58 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.49

23.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 11th overall, as he has tallied 277.2 total fantasy points (18.5 per game).

Through his last three games, Williams has completed 55-of-97 throws for 678 yards, with six passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 54.9 total fantasy points (18.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 58 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

Williams has posted 86.1 fantasy points (17.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,071 yards on 91-of-168 passing, with 10 touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 92 rushing yards on 19 carries.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup in which he put up 36.7 fantasy points (5 carries, 53 yards; 2 receptions, 22 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Caleb Williams delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (4.7 points) in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, passing for 172 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has given up over 300 yards passing to just three players this year.

The 49ers have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

San Francisco has allowed nine players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Just three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the 49ers this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed 25 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

San Francisco has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only two players this season.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The 49ers have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

