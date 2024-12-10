Caleb Williams Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

In Week 15 (Monday at 8:00 PM ET), quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will meet the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 29th-ranked passing defense in the league (250.6 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth considering for his next matchup versus the Vikings? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Williams vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Passing Yards: 203.50

203.50 Projected Passing TDs: 1.10

1.10 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.77

27.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has put up 203.7 fantasy points in 2024 (15.7 per game), which ranks him 14th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 17 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Williams has accumulated 730 passing yards (69-of-109) for seven passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 67.1 fantasy points (22.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 99 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Williams has compiled 89.6 fantasy points (17.9 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 108-of-170 passes for 1,081 yards, with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's added 184 rushing yards on 25 carries.

The high point of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, as he put up 28.6 fantasy points by rushing for 56 yards on four attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Caleb Williams delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (6.3 points) in Week 10 against the New England Patriots, passing for 120 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has given up more than 300 yards passing to four players this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Minnesota this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has given up more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this season.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Vikings have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

Minnesota has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Caleb Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.