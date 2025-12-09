Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Quarterback Caleb Williams is looking at a matchup against the top-ranked passing defense in the NFL (165.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Chicago Bears play the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Williams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Browns? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Caleb Williams Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Passing Yards: 192.39

192.39 Projected Passing TDs: 1.42

1.42 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.77

19.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 236.7 fantasy points in 2025 (18.2 per game), Williams is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position and 10th overall.

Through his last three games, Williams has connected on 55-of-106 throws for 579 yards, with six passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 46.1 total fantasy points (15.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 49 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

Williams has completed 91-of-174 passes for 992 yards, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 81.5 total fantasy points (16.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 138 rushing yards on 25 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Williams' fantasy campaign was a Week 9 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game where he came through with 280 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero picks (for 36.7 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 53 rushing yards on five attempts (10.6 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Caleb Williams' matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 was his worst of the season, as he put up 4.7 fantasy points. He threw for 172 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw one pick on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not let a player total over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Browns have given up at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The Browns have allowed a touchdown catch by 18 players this year.

Only two players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD versus Cleveland this season.

Only one player has run for more than one TD against the Browns this season.

Want more data and analysis on Caleb Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.