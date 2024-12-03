Caleb Williams Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will take on the fourth-ranked pass defense of the San Francisco 49ers (190 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Williams for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the 49ers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Williams vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Passing Yards: 208.40

208.40 Projected Passing TDs: 1.19

1.19 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.56

28.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 16th overall, as he has put up 189.6 total fantasy points (15.8 per game).

Through his last three games, Williams has connected on 75-of-117 passes for 827 yards, with five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 69.2 total fantasy points (23.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 142 rushing yards on 19 attempts.

Williams has connected on 113-of-188 throws for 1,164 yards, with five touchdowns and zero interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 84.7 total fantasy points (16.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 162 rushing yards on 25 attempts.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he posted 28.6 fantasy points (4 receptions, 56 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Caleb Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the New England Patriots, throwing for 120 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 15 yards on two attempts on the ground (6.3 fantasy points).

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The 49ers have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this year.

The 49ers have allowed two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

