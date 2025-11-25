Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 13 (Friday at 3 p.m. ET), quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will meet the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league (225 yards conceded per game).

Caleb Williams Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Game Time: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Passing Yards: 226.57

226.57 Projected Passing TDs: 1.10

1.10 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.34

19.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 212.3 fantasy points in 2025 (19.3 per game), Williams is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position and ninth overall.

Over his last three games, Williams has put up 57.1 fantasy points (19.0 per game), as he's racked up 652 yards on 55-of-103 passing with four touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 110 rushing yards on 16 carries with one TD.

Williams has posted 105.6 fantasy points (21.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,217 yards on 100-of-175 passing, with seven touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 187 rushing yards on 24 carries with one TD.

The highlight of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, as he put up 36.7 fantasy points by running for 53 yards on five attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed two passes on two targets for 22 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Caleb Williams let down his fantasy managers against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, when he managed only 4.7 fantasy points -- 15-of-26 (57.7%), 172 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has given up over 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

The Eagles have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Philadelphia has given up two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Eagles have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this year.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

Just two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Eagles this season.

