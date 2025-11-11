Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Quarterback Caleb Williams faces a matchup versus the ninth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (191.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Williams for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Caleb Williams Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Passing Yards: 218.81

218.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.33

1.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.56

26.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 180.3 fantasy points in 2025 (20.0 per game), Williams is the ninth-ranked player at the QB position and 10th among all players.

In his last three games, Williams has amassed 73.6 fantasy points (24.5 per game), completing 65-of-108 throws for 785 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 140 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Williams has accumulated 1,209 passing yards (97-of-163) with five TDs and two picks in his last five games, leading to 98.2 fantasy points (19.6 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 136 yards rushing on 24 carries with two touchdowns.

The high point of Williams' fantasy campaign was a Week 9 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game where he went off for 280 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero picks (for 36.7 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 53 rushing yards on five attempts (10.6 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Caleb Williams delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (4.7 points) in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 172 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Vikings have given up a TD reception by 13 players this year.

Minnesota has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD versus Minnesota this season.

Just one player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Vikings this season.

