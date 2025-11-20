FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Cal vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Cal vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The California Golden Bears are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, up against the Stanford Cardinal.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Cal vs Stanford Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Cal: (-156) | Stanford: (+130)
  • Spread: Cal: -3.5 (-102) | Stanford: +3.5 (-120)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cal vs Stanford Betting Trends

  • Cal's record against the spread is 4-6-0.
  • Cal is winless ATS (0-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • There have been three Cal games (of 10) that hit the over this year.
  • Stanford has beaten the spread three times in 10 games.
  • Stanford is 3-5 as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.
  • This season, five of Stanford's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Cal vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Bears win (60.2%)

Cal vs Stanford Point Spread

Cal is favored by 3.5 points over Stanford. Cal is -102 to cover the spread, with Stanford being -120.

Cal vs Stanford Over/Under

A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for Cal-Stanford on Nov. 22, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Cal vs Stanford Moneyline

The Cal vs Stanford moneyline has Cal as a -156 favorite, while Stanford is a +130 underdog.

Cal vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Cal25.08825.27249.910
Stanford17.512929.19548.910

Cal vs. Stanford Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network
  • Location: Stanford, California
  • Stadium: Stanford Stadium

