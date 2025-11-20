Cal vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The California Golden Bears are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, up against the Stanford Cardinal.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Cal vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Cal: (-156) | Stanford: (+130)

Cal: (-156) | Stanford: (+130) Spread: Cal: -3.5 (-102) | Stanford: +3.5 (-120)

Cal: -3.5 (-102) | Stanford: +3.5 (-120) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cal vs Stanford Betting Trends

Cal's record against the spread is 4-6-0.

Cal is winless ATS (0-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been three Cal games (of 10) that hit the over this year.

Stanford has beaten the spread three times in 10 games.

Stanford is 3-5 as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

This season, five of Stanford's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Cal vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Bears win (60.2%)

Cal vs Stanford Point Spread

Cal is favored by 3.5 points over Stanford. Cal is -102 to cover the spread, with Stanford being -120.

Cal vs Stanford Over/Under

A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for Cal-Stanford on Nov. 22, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Cal vs Stanford Moneyline

The Cal vs Stanford moneyline has Cal as a -156 favorite, while Stanford is a +130 underdog.

Cal vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Cal 25.0 88 25.2 72 49.9 10 Stanford 17.5 129 29.1 95 48.9 10

Cal vs. Stanford Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Cal vs. Stanford analysis on FanDuel Research.