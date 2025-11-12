C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will meet the Tennessee Titans and their 17th-ranked pass defense (215.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Stroud's next game versus the Titans, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

C.J. Stroud Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Passing Yards: 215.75

215.75 Projected Passing TDs: 1.35

1.35 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

With 121.1 fantasy points in 2025 (15.1 per game), Stroud is the 23rd-ranked player at the QB position and 34th among all players.

In his last three games, Stroud has amassed 39.8 fantasy points (13.3 per game), connecting on 59-of-98 passes for 626 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 67 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Stroud has generated 87.0 fantasy points (17.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,103 yards on 104-of-153 passing, with nine touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 108 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The highlight of Stroud's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he came through with 30 rushing yards on one carry (for 28.8 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, C.J. Stroud's game versus the Denver Broncos in Week 9 was his worst of the year, as he posted 4.4 fantasy points. He threw for 79 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed five players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed just one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Tennessee has given up over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Titans this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this year.

The Titans have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud?