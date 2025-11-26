BYU vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the BYU Cougars and the UCF Knights.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

BYU vs UCF Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BYU: (-1149) | UCF: (+730)

BYU: (-1149) | UCF: (+730) Spread: BYU: -17.5 (-110) | UCF: +17.5 (-110)

BYU: -17.5 (-110) | UCF: +17.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

BYU vs UCF Betting Trends

BYU has covered the spread eight times in 11 games.

As at least a 17.5-point favorite, BYU has two wins ATS (2-1).

BYU has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

UCF has beaten the spread four times in 11 games.

UCF is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs this year.

Of 11 UCF games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

BYU vs UCF Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (89%)

BYU vs UCF Point Spread

BYU is a 17.5-point favorite against UCF. BYU is -110 to cover the spread, and UCF is -110.

BYU vs UCF Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for BYU-UCF on Nov. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

BYU vs UCF Moneyline

BYU is a -1149 favorite on the moneyline, while UCF is a +730 underdog.

BYU vs. UCF Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games BYU 33.4 30 17.5 14 50.5 11 UCF 24.6 90 22.0 46 50.8 11

BYU vs. UCF Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth BYU vs. UCF analysis on FanDuel Research.