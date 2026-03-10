BYU vs Kansas State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 10 seed BYU Cougars (21-10, 9-9 Big 12) face off against the No. 15 seed Kansas State Wildcats (12-19, 3-15 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Tuesday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

BYU vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (86.6%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's BYU-Kansas State spread (BYU -10.5) or total (165.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

BYU vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has put together a 13-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas State has put together a 12-19-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, BYU (5-8) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (38.5%) than Kansas State (1-5) does as the underdog (16.7%).

The Cougars own a better record against the spread at home (6-9-0) than they do in away games (3-6-0).

This year, the Wildcats are 5-13-0 at home against the spread (.278 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

BYU has six wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 play, Kansas State is 6-12-0 this season.

BYU vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been victorious in 15, or 83.3%, of the 18 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have a win-loss record of 9-1 when favored by -450 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Kansas State has won four of the 20 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (20%).

The Wildcats have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +340 or longer in seven chances.

BYU has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

BYU vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU's +265 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.3 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 75.8 per outing (232nd in college basketball).

AJ Dybantsa leads BYU, averaging 24.7 points per game (first in the country).

Kansas State puts up 79.2 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 81.1 per outing (343rd in college basketball). It has a -59 scoring differential and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

PJ Haggerty's team-leading 23.3 points per game rank him third in the country.

The 35.0 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 42nd in the country, and are 4.7 more than the 30.3 their opponents pull down per contest.

Keba Keita averages 7.2 rebounds per game (ranking 132nd in college basketball) to lead the Cougars.

The Wildcats lose the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. They record 30.5 rebounds per game, 262nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 34.0.

Haggerty is 475th in the nation with 5.3 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

BYU scores 104.9 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball), while allowing 94.3 points per 100 possessions (156th in college basketball).

The Wildcats score 95.5 points per 100 possessions (230th in college basketball), while allowing 97.7 points per 100 possessions (252nd in college basketball).

