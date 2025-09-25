BYU vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The BYU Cougars will face the Colorado Buffaloes in college football action on Saturday.

BYU vs Colorado Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BYU: (-255) | Colorado: (+205)

BYU: (-255) | Colorado: (+205) Spread: BYU: -7.5 (-110) | Colorado: +7.5 (-110)

BYU: -7.5 (-110) | Colorado: +7.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

BYU vs Colorado Betting Trends

Against the spread, BYU is 3-0-0 this year.

BYU has covered every time (2-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of BYU's three games this season has gone over the point total.

Colorado owns two wins against the spread this season.

A pair of Colorado four games in 2025 have hit the over.

BYU vs Colorado Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cougars win (65%)

BYU vs Colorado Point Spread

BYU is a 7.5-point favorite against Colorado. BYU is -110 to cover the spread, and Colorado is -110.

BYU vs Colorado Over/Under

The over/under for BYU-Colorado on Sept. 27 is 47.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

BYU vs Colorado Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for BYU vs. Colorado reveal BYU as the favorite (-255) and Colorado as the underdog (+205).

BYU vs. Colorado Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games BYU 43.3 40 5.3 1 52.2 3 Colorado 27.0 75 22.5 71 47.5 4

BYU vs. Colorado Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Stadium: Folsom Field

