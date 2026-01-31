BYU at Kansas Prediction, Betting Picks and Player Props

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for BYU vs. Kansas, which takes place at 4:30 p.m. ET today.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

BYU at Kansas Betting Picks

NBA scouts everywhere have had this game circled on the calendar all season as we get a head-to-head matchup between Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa, the two players most likely to be taken No. 1 and No. 2 in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft, per FanDuel's NBA Draft odds.

Taking Dybantsa to snag at least six boards is my favorite way to bet on this marquee matchup.

For the season, Dybantsa is averaging 6.7 rebounds per game. Over his past 12 games, Dybantsa has pulled down an average of 6.9 rebounds per night, and he's finished with at least six boards in 10 of those 12 games.

Minutes shouldn't be an issue as he's averaging 34.2 minutes per game across his last 10 outings.

On top of all that, both of these teams are in the top 25 in KenPom's defensive ratings, so there could be a good amount of missed shots up for grabs.

It's been kind of a funky year for the Jayhawks as Peterson's injury issues have prevented them from having all their key pieces together for long stretches. Although Kansas has actually lost three of the 10 games Peterson has played in, I'm backing KU to cover tonight as home favorites.

This game being in Lawrence is obviously a big deal, and it has a lot to do with why I'm backing the Jayhawks.

Of the three aforementioned losses Kansas has had with Peterson playing, all three were on the road. They're a perfect 5-0 at home with their star guard. In their last two home games with Peterson in the lineup, Kansas throttled Iowa State -- who is very, very good -- by 21 and Baylor by 19.

BYU, meanwhile, hasn't been amazing on the road. The Cougars have played three true road games this campaign. They won two of them -- by 10 at Kansas State and by five at Utah, teams ranked 88th and 113th, respectively, by KenPom -- but lost the toughest test of the three, falling by 13 at Texas Tech.

Playing at Phog Allen Fieldhouse will be BYU's most difficult matchup yet, and I like Kansas to prevail by at least four today.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

