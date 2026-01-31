Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSN, FDSSE, and WMC-TV

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-28) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-19) on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at FedExForum as 7.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN, FDSSE, and WMC-TV. The point total is set at 229.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 229.5 -310 +250

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (69%)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 22 times this season (22-27-0).

The Grizzlies have played 46 games, with 19 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 23 times out of 46 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this season have eclipsed the over/under 41.3% of the time (19 out of 46 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed worse at home, covering 11 times in 25 home games, and 11 times in 24 road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Timberwolves hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total eight times in 25 opportunities this season (32%). In road games, they have hit the over 15 times in 24 opportunities (62.5%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (10-14-0). On the road, it is .409 (9-12-1).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (12 of 24), and 31.8% of the time away (seven of 22).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.3 points, 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 71% from the field (first in league).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 boards and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 19 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in league).

The Grizzlies receive 14 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.7 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 13.9 points per game from Cedric Coward, plus 6.3 boards and 2.9 assists.

The Grizzlies are receiving 11.8 points, 2.7 boards and 5.6 assists per game from Cam Spencer.

The Grizzlies are receiving 11.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Jock Landale.

