76ers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

76ers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (26-21) are double-digit, 10-point favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans (13-37) on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

76ers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -10 232.5 -420 +330

76ers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (83.4%)

76ers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The 76ers have gone 24-22-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 50 games this year, they have 28 wins against the spread.

76ers games have gone over the total 24 times out of 50 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 25 of 50 opportunities (50%).

Philadelphia owns a worse record against the spread at home (11-15-1) than it does in road games (13-7-0).

In home games, the 76ers exceed the over/under 51.9% of the time (14 of 27 games). They've hit the over in 50% of road games (10 of 20 contests).

This year, New Orleans is 16-11-0 at home against the spread (.593 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-11-0 ATS (.522).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more often at home (15 times out of 27) than on the road (10 of 23) this year.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 29.4 points, 4.2 boards and 6.9 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made treys per contest (sixth in NBA).

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Joel Embiid is averaging 25.7 points, 3.9 assists and 7.4 boards.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Paul George is averaging 16 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

The Pelicans get 12.3 points per game from Derik Queen, plus 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

The Pelicans are getting 22 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

Per game, Saddiq Bey gives the Pelicans 16.1 points, 5.9 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 1 steal and 0 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

