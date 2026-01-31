Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's (CA) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-1, 9-0 WCC) will try to continue a 14-game win streak when they host the Saint Mary's Gaels (19-3, 8-1 WCC) on January 31, 2026 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga win (72.3%)

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has put together a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 9-11-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in 10 home games, and three times in five road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Gaels have a better winning percentage at home (.600, 6-4-0 record) than on the road (.333, 2-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Gonzaga is 4-5-0 this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 4-5-0 against the spread in WCC games this year.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has come away with 16 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose in 12 games when named as moneyline favorite of -610 or better.

Saint Mary's (CA) has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Gaels have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +440 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 85.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga has a +492 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.4 points per game. It is putting up 88.9 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball and is giving up 66.5 per contest to rank 28th in college basketball.

Graham Ike paces Gonzaga, recording 18.1 points per game (85th in the country).

Saint Mary's (CA) outscores opponents by 14.1 points per game (posting 78.6 points per game, 132nd in college basketball, and conceding 64.5 per outing, 12th in college basketball) and has a +310 scoring differential.

Paulius Murauskas' 19.3 points per game paces Saint Mary's (CA) and ranks 47th in the country.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 9.9 boards on average. They record 38.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 13th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.3 per contest.

Ike tops the team with 8.8 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball play).

The Gaels record 36.4 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball) while conceding 25.9 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.5 boards per game.

Andrew McKeever's 9.3 rebounds per game lead the Gaels and rank 29th in the nation.

Gonzaga ranks 21st in college basketball by averaging 107.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is first in college basketball, allowing 80.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Gaels rank 47th in college basketball averaging 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 29th, allowing 86 points per 100 possessions.

