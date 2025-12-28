Bulls vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FDSN and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (15-16) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-12) at United Center on Monday, December 29, 2025. The game tips at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN and CHSN. The matchup's point total is set at 238.5.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -4.5 238.5 -198 +166

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (62.4%)

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 12 times over 32 games with a set spread.

In the Bulls' 31 games this season, they have 15 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 15 times out of 31 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on 15 of 31 set point totals (48.4%).

Minnesota has a better record against the spread in home games (7-11-0) than it does in away games (5-9-0).

In home games, the Timberwolves go over the over/under 33.3% of the time (six of 18 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 64.3% of games (nine of 14).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-7-1). On the road, it is .500 (8-8-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, five of 15) compared to on the road (62.5%, 10 of 16).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 7 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.3 points, 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11.3 points, 1.8 assists and 11 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 19.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He is also sinking 47% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Per game, Nikola Vucevic gets the Bulls 15.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Matas Buzelis gets the Bulls 14 points, 5.2 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocks (eighth in NBA).

Per game, Tre Jones gets the Bulls 12.2 points, 3 boards and 5 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Kevin Huerter gives the Bulls 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

