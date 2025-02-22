Bulls vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

Bulls vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and AZFamily

Two struggling teams meet when the Phoenix Suns (26-29) visit the Chicago Bulls (22-34) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET. The Suns are 4.5-point favorites as they look to stop a four-game losing streak against the Bulls, who have lost five straight. The point total is set at 239 in the matchup.

Bulls vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4.5 239 -178 +150

Bulls vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (50.1%)

Bulls vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have gone 19-35-1 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have 24 wins against the spread in 56 games this season.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 28 times out of 56 chances this season.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in 28 of 56 opportunities (50%).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 27 games at home, and it has covered 11 times in 28 games when playing on the road.

The Suns have gone over the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 10 of 27 home matchups (37%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 28 games (64.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Chicago has a lower winning percentage at home (.414, 12-16-1 record) than away (.444, 12-14-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.7%, 15 of 29) compared to away (48.1%, 13 of 27).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 26 points, 6.7 assists and 4 boards.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.2 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones averages 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 3.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.9 points, 5 boards and 2.1 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 19.2 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also draining 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Per game, Josh Giddey gets the Bulls 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Bulls get 18 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.3 boards and 4.6 assists.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is sinking 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 7.6 points, 2.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 39.6% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

