Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and TSN

The Chicago Bulls (23-36) are only 1.5-point favorites as they look to break a five-game home losing streak when they take on the Toronto Raptors (18-41) on Friday, February 28, 2025 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN and TSN. The matchup has an over/under of 234.

Bulls vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -1.5 234 -118 +100

Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (65.1%)

Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread in a game 27 times this season (27-30-2).

The Raptors are 32-25-2 against the spread this year.

This season, Bulls games have hit the over 30 times.

Raptors games this season have gone over the point total 30 times in 59 opportunities (50.8%).

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread on the road (13-14-1) than it has at home (14-16-1).

When playing at home, the Bulls eclipse the total 51.6% of the time (16 of 31 games). They've hit the over in 50% of games on the road (14 of 28 contests).

Toronto has been better against the spread at home (18-13-1) than away (14-12-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over more frequently at home (19 of 32, 59.4%) than on the road (11 of 27, 40.7%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Josh Giddey is averaging 13 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Coby White is averaging 18 points, 3.3 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 boards and 4.6 assists.

Jalen Smith's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.9 points for the Raptors, plus 7.8 boards and 6.2 assists.

Per game, RJ Barrett gets the Raptors 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Raptors are receiving 14.1 points, 10 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors are receiving 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

Ochai Agbaji's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

