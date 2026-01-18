Bulls vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 18

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Sunday, January 18, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: YES and CHSN

The Brooklyn Nets (12-27) are 6-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (19-22) on Sunday, January 18, 2026 at United Center. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on YES and CHSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 221.5.

Bulls vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -6 221.5 -235 +194

Bulls vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (66%)

Bulls vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 19 times in 41 games with a set spread.

In the Nets' 39 games this season, they have 18 wins against the spread.

This season, 19 of the Bulls' games have gone over the point total out of 39 chances.

Nets games this season have hit the over on 15 of 39 set point totals (38.5%).

At home, Chicago owns a better record against the spread (10-10-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-11-0).

The Bulls have gone over the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 21 home matchups (38.1%). In away games, they have hit the over in 11 of 20 games (55%).

This season, Brooklyn is 9-11-1 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-7-2 ATS (.500).

Nets games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (eight times out of 21) than on the road (seven of 18) this season.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 17 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Giddey averages 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 53.4% from the floor.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 14.4 points, 2.7 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 44% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with 1.8 made treys per game.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 12.9 points for the Nets, plus 7.6 boards and 4.1 assists.

The Nets are receiving 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

Day'Ron Sharpe averages 8 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists. He is draining 61.1% of his shots from the floor.

Egor Demin averages 10.4 points, 3.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He is draining 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Terance Mann's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the floor.

