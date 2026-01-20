Bulls vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

Bulls vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (19-23) are underdogs (+2) as they try to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (20-22) at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at United Center. The game airs on CHSN and FDSSC. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Bulls vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -2 226.5 -136 +116

Bulls vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (54.1%)

Bulls vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Bulls have put together a 20-21-1 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers have played 42 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Bulls have hit the over 20 times this season.

The Clippers have hit the over 52.4% of the time this year (22 of 42 games with a set point total).

Chicago has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 11 times in 22 opportunities at home, and it has covered nine times in 20 opportunities on the road.

When playing at home, the Bulls eclipse the over/under 40.9% of the time (nine of 22 games). They hit the over more often in road games, eclipsing the total in 55% of games (11 of 20).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.450, 9-11-0 record) than on the road (.500, 11-11-0).

Clippers games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (10 times out of 20) than away (12 of 22) this year.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 8.9 boards and 9 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Matas Buzelis averages 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Tre Jones averages 12.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 53.8% from the field.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 14.5 points, 2.6 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 45% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, James Harden gets the Clippers 26.1 points, 4.8 boards and 8.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 61.1% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

The Clippers receive 13 points per game from John Collins, plus 5 boards and 0.8 assists.

Per game, Kris Dunn provides the Clippers 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

The Clippers are getting 6.4 points, 2.6 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Brook Lopez.

