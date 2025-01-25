Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-PH

The Chicago Bulls (19-26) host the Philadelphia 76ers (16-27) after losing four home games in a row. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -3.5 231.5 -168 +142

Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (64.5%)

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Bulls are 20-23-2 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 43 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

Bulls games have gone over the total 22 times out of 43 chances this season.

76ers games this season have gone over the total in 23 of 43 opportunities (53.5%).

Chicago owns a worse record against the spread in home games (10-12-1) than it does in away games (10-11-1).

In home games, the Bulls exceed the over/under 47.8% of the time (11 of 23 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 50% of games (11 of 22).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 5-15-0 record) than on the road (.435, 10-13-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the 76ers' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 10 of 20) compared to away (56.5%, 13 of 23).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists.

Zach LaVine averages 24 points, 4.8 boards and 4.5 assists.

Josh Giddey averages 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 32.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Smith averages 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 32.8% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 26.5 points for the 76ers, plus 3.4 boards and 5.9 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Paul George's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 5.8 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

The 76ers are receiving 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.

Caleb Martin averages 9.1 points, 4.4 boards and 2.2 assists. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

